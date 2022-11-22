CBS News App
Election Results
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Managing Your Money
Essentials Shopping
Newsletters
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Supreme Court declines to block release of Trump tax returns to Congress
Biden administration to extend pause on student loan repayments
Capitol Police officer's suicide after Jan. 6 designated as line-of-duty death
What a looming rail strike could mean for Americans
Local meteorologist, pilot killed in North Carolina helicopter crash
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teen after alleged bullying
FTX had "substantial amount" of assets stolen
3 White Georgia jail guards arrested in violent assault of Black inmate
In his final COVID briefing, Fauci hopes for less deadly COVID wave this winter
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Innovators & Disruptors
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Davos 2022
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Pediatric ICUs face bed shortage amid RSV surge
Hospitals across the U.S. are facing a shortage of pediatric beds amid a surge in RSV cases. Despite the challenges, parents are still urged to bring their child in at the first sign of respiratory distress. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On