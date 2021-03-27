Live

Watch CBSN Live

Peanut butter goes a step beyond

A new line of flavored peanut butters, from spicy to dark chocolate, are on the market. Susan Spencer of "48 Hours" visits a sandwich shop dedicated to the stuff, and learns it can be mixed with more foods than you would ever have guessed.
