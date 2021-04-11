Live

Paying it forward for someone who paid it forward

When a woman was trying to pay for her groceries and her credit card was declined, a kind stranger stepped up and took care of the bill. It turned out to be one of his final acts, a good deed that has inspired others. Carter Evans reports.
