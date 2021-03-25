Live

Pay Attention!

Lesley Stahl's 1995 report on the rise of ADHD diagnoses among unruly children in the classroom and the drug used to treat them: a controversial amphetamine called Ritalin-- the same drug housewives of the '60s used to diet.
