Paula Broadwell seeks to move on after affair with David Petraeus Retired General David Petraeus is on the short list for secretary of state. The former CIA director would need a special permission to serve. He admitted sharing classified information with his biographer, Paula Broadwell, and is now on probation. The two were also having an affair. Only on "CBS This Morning," Broadwell is speaking out in her first national TV interview since we learned of the affair. The former military intelligence officer told co-host Norah O'Donnell that she has no will against Petraeus, but just wants to move on with her life and career.