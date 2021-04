Paula Broadwell on the impact of her "massive mistake" Paula Broadwell spoke with "CBS This Morning" co-host Norah O'Donnell in her first national television interview since news broke of her affair with retired four-star General David Petraeus in 2012. In this extended clip from the interview, Broadwell remembers how the scandal that ended Petraeus' career as CIA director reduced her to a "negative caricature."