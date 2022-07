President Biden calls Paul Whelan's sister for first time since his Russian detainment President Biden spoke with Paul Whelan's sister, Elizabeth Whelan, for the first time since Paul Whelan was detained in Russia in 2018. Whelan has been accused of espionage, but the U.S. government says he has been wrongfully detained. Whelan's brother, David Whelan, joined "Red and Blue" to discuss the latest information on his detainment.