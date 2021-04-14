Live

Watch CBSN Live

Paul Reiser puts a damper on Valentine's Day

What's the point of Valentine's Day? Shouldn't you be affectionate, thoughtful and considerate the other 364 days of the year? Actor and comedian Paul Reiser rises to the defense of not celebrating the holiday for lovers.
