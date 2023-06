Paul R. Williams, "the Michael Jordan of African American architects" One of Los Angeles' most revered architects, Paul Revere Williams (1894-1980) designed homes and hotels known for their grace and elegance, as well as commercial buildings in many styles – some 3,000 buildings in all. Yet he made his name at a time when an African American architect was not expected to succeed. Correspondent Mark Whitaker examines the mark Williams left on Hollywood, and on the field of architecture.