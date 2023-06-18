Watch CBS News

Paul McCartney's photos of The Beatles' 1964 invasion

Paul McCartney recently uncovered photographs he'd thought were lost – ones he took during The Beatles' first tour of America in 1964. The pictures – candid shots from the vantage point of newly-anointed superstars – are the basis of a new book, "1964: Eyes of the Storm," and an exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery. Correspondent Anthony Mason gets a private tour with McCartney, who talks about documenting the astonishing welcome that the "lads from Liverpool" received.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.