Paul McCartney's photos of The Beatles' 1964 invasion Paul McCartney recently uncovered photographs he'd thought were lost – ones he took during The Beatles' first tour of America in 1964. The pictures – candid shots from the vantage point of newly-anointed superstars – are the basis of a new book, "1964: Eyes of the Storm," and an exhibition at London's National Portrait Gallery. Correspondent Anthony Mason gets a private tour with McCartney, who talks about documenting the astonishing welcome that the "lads from Liverpool" received.