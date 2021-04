Paul Giamatti on "Billions" Season 2 Actor Paul Giamatti's versatile career has earned him an Emmy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. Giamatti returns for Season 2 of Showtime's hit drama, "Billions," where he plays U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades who is trying to take down billionaire hedge fund king, Bobby Axelrod. Giamatti joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the show.