Pat Sessions remembers daughter Tiffany After Tiffany Sessions disappeared 25 years ago, her father, Patrick, has always fought to keep her memory alive. He shares some of his favorite photos of Tiffany with "48 Hours"' Tracy Smith and reflects on the pain of losing someone you love. For more on his efforts to find Tiffany, watch "The Lost Daughter," Saturday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.