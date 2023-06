Past Titanic sub passenger on danger of dive: "You know going in how very dangerous this is" There is a glimmer of hope in the search for a sub that disappeared exploring the wreck of the Titanic. Rescue teams detected underwater noises in the search zone, but time is running out with less than an estimated 24 hours of oxygen left on the vessel. CBS News correspondent Roxana Saberi is following the latest from Boston and hears from a man who rode on the submersible almost a year ago.