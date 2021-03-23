Live

Passengers rescued from Dallas Zoo monorail

The monorail at the Dallas Zoo came to a halt this morning because of an external power surge. The zoo's ladders were too short to reach the passengers, so Dallas Fire Rescue was called in to help. KTVT's Susy Solis reports.
