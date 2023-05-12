Watch CBS News

Passengers in U.K. impacted by rail strikes

Rail strikes are affecting travel across the U.K., and it comes as the city of Liverpool prepares to host the Eurovision song contest. CBS News correspondent Ramy Inocencio joined Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers for MoneyWatch International.
