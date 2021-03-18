Live

Passenger saves baby's life during flight

A flight bound for Phoenix was mid-air when a baby stopped breathing and turned "Smurf blue." Passenger Garrett Goodwin, a former Army medic and current CPR instructor, was able to save the 15-month-old's life.
