Passage: Jeremiah Denton, and a stolen Renoir painting Former Alabama Senator Jeremiah Denton passed away this week at the age of 89. Known for blinking the word torture in Morse Code during a propaganda video while a POW in Vietnam, Denton spent seven years in captivity. Also this week: the Pierre-Auguste Renoir painting “On the Shore of the Seine” was unveiled at the Baltimore Museum of Art, nearly 63 years after it was stolen.