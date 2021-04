Passage: England pardons homosexuals It happened this past week: the righting of a long-standing wrong in Britain, where the government announced it was granting posthumous pardons to roughly 50,000 men convicted of homosexual offenses in years past. The policy shift is informally referred to as Turing's Law, after Alan Turing, the math genius who helped break the Germans' Enigma Code during World War II, only to apparently commit suicide in 1954 after a conviction. Jane Pauley reports.