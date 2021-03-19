Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: David Letterman

The “Late Show” host has announced his retirement from the late-night spotlight. After being passed over as Johnny Carson’s successor on “The Tonight Show,” Letterman moved from NBC to CBS, where he launched his show in 1993.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.