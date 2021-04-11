Live

Watch CBSN Live

Passage: Colors of the Year

Pantone, the fashion industry's arbiter of color, announced that, for the first time, there will be TWO Colors of the Year. Charles Osgood reports what hues you can expect to see a lot more of in 2016.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.