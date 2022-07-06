Former President Trump weighs announcing 2024 presidential bid ahead of midterm elections Former President Trump could announce as soon as this summer another run for office in 2024, sources close to Mr. Trump tell CBS News. Lauren Zelt, former deputy communications director to New Hampshire Sen. Kelly Ayotte and founder of Zelt Communications and CBS News political contributor and Democratic strategist Antjuan Seawright join CBS News to discuss what a Trump candidacy could mean ahead of the November midterm elections.