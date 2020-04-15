Parts of Latin America struggle with surging coronavirus cases Latin America is struggling to stop the coronavirus from spreading, which some worry may launch repeated outbreaks that could reach the U.S. Brazil's president has been criticized for dismissing the threat, and has been accused of underreporting the country's over 25,000 confirmed cases. In Ecuador, caskets were left in the streets as the country struggled with its mounting cases. Manuel Bojorquez looks at how the pandemic is playing out in South America.