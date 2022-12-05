Parts of China loosening COVID-19 measures after protests Parts of China are loosening COVID-19 restrictions, which are some of the toughest in the world. In Beijing and at least 16 other cities, commuters have been allowed to board buses and subways without a virus test in the previous 48 hours for the first time in months. The country's decision to ease restrictions follows widespread protests in more than 20 cities last week. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Elizabeth Palmer has the latest.