Parts of Arizona facing a foot of snow

A storm is threatening parts of Arizona with a foot of snowfall and temperatures in the single digits. Heidi Goitia of Phoenix station KPHO's reports from Flagstaff, as the city prepares to handle the treacherous conditions.
