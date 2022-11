Parties look to mobilize Black male voters Black voter turnout is rising. In the 2018 midterms, Black voters showed up to the polls by larger margins than any other minority group. The group has historically shown overwhelming support for Democrats, but that support may be waning. Christopher Bruce, a Democratic strategist and the political director for Stacey Abrams' campaign in Atlanta, and LaTosha Brown, co-founder of Black Voters Matter, joined CBS News to discuss.