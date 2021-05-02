Live

Part of Trump travel ban goes into effect

Part of President Trump's travel ban will go into effect until the Supreme Court hears a case on the executive order this fall. CBS News justice reporter Paula Reid speaks to CBSN about how this ban could be implemented in the meantime.
