Live

Watch CBSN Live

Part of the symphony, not in front

James Gray, who directs Donald Sutherland in the upcoming science fiction film Ad Astra, says Sutherland’s un-showy acting style sets him apart from his peers and may also explain why he has never been nominated for an Oscar.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.