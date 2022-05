Parkland victim's dad on Texas shooting: "I feel broken for all the families" One day after a gunman shot and killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde, Texas, a father of a 14-year-old killed in the 2018 Parkland, Florida shooting is calling for stricter gun laws. Anne-Marie Green spoke with Fred Guttenberg on CBS News about what has to happen to keep children safe from gun violence and where he gets his strength to continue his activism work.