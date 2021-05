Parkland survivors on influencing change in wake of shooting Nearly half a million people are expected to march on the nation's capital this weekend in support of gun control and school safety measures. Survivors of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida have mobilized to create the #NeverAgain movement. Two of the teen leaders, David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, joined CBSN to discuss their activism and their fight for safer schools.