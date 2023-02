Father of Parkland shooting victim speaks about gun violence 5 years after daughter's death Today marks five years since 17 students and teachers were killed in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Tony Montalto, whose daughter Gina was one of the students killed that day, joins CBS News' Anne-Marie Green and Seth Doane to discuss what his organization, Stand with Parkland, is doing to help implement gun reform.