Parkland school shooting survivor David Hogg speaks out after Texas massacre David Hogg, a co-founder of March for our Lives, became an activist for stronger gun laws after surviving the 2018 shooting that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. "It's not easy, but the reality is Americans have to stand up and do the jobs of our politicians," he told CBS News after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. "Focus on what we can agree on. That's why I think this time can be different."