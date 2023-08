Parkland school shooting reenacted with live bullets as part of lawsuit More than 100 rounds of live ammunition were fired Friday in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, part of a reenactment of the 2018 Parkland mass shooting in which 17 people were killed. The reenactment was for a civil lawsuit against a former Florida sheriff's deputy, who parents say failed to protect the victims of the shooting. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports.