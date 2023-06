Scot Peterson, officer who didn't confront Parkland school shooter, found not guilty Scot Peterson, a sheriff's deputy who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School during the deadly Parkland shooting in 2018, was found not guilty on all counts on Thursday. Surveillance video showed Peterson didn't confront the gunman, and a public safety commission said he hid for about 48 minutes. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson have more.