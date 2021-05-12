Live

Parkland 911 call: "If he shoots, play dead"

Some of the 911 calls from the Parkland shooting were released, showing the first cries for help had to be whispered. One panicked mother could be heard telling her child to "play dead." CBS News correspondent Adriana Diaz reports.
