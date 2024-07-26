Park Fire in California expands, Jasper overtaken by Canada blaze Firefighters in the West are battling massive blazes in Northern California and Canada. CBS News correspondent Carter Evans reports from Alberta, where parts of the Canadian Rockies have been "burned to the ground," officials say. Also, CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports from Chico, California, as containment efforts for the 164,000-acre Park Fire fell back to zero percent, according to Cal Fire. Then, CBS News Bay Area meteorologist Jessica Burch breaks down how the weather will impact efforts to contain the fires.