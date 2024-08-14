Watch the Park Fire grow to be one of California's largest-ever wildfires in a matter of days On July 24, a burning car was pushed over an embankment in Chico, California. Within three days, it became one of the 10 largest wildfires in state history. Within nine days, it was among the top four. Still burning at over 429,000 acres, firefighters continue to tackle the historic blaze. Using data from Cal Fire, CBS News put together an animation to show just how quickly and far the flames have spread.