Paris terror attack suspect facing interrogation in Belgium France may request extradition as early as this weekend for the top suspect in last year’s deadly Paris terror attacks. Salah Abdeslam, a French national, is in custody in Belgium. Police picked up his trail in the Forest neighborhood of Brussels on Tuesday. He was arrested on Friday in the nearby neighborhood of Molenbeek where he grew up. At least four suspects were arrested during the raid after helping hide him. Charlie D’Agata reports from Brussels.