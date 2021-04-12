Live

Watch CBSN Live

Paris police shoot and kill armed suspect

A knife-wielding man wearing a fake suicide vest was shot and killed outside a police station in Paris. The incident took place on the anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack. CBS News Foreign Correspondent Charlie D'Agata has the latest for CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.