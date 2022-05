Soldier dies after being attacked by bear on base in Alaska

Migrant families separated by U.S. face elusive quests for reparations

Recycling plastic is a total bust, industry critics say

Passenger with "no idea how to fly" lands plane after pilot incapacitated

Alabama fugitive's accused accomplice shot herself to death, coroner says

Inflation slows for the first time in 9 months

Trump's candidate loses gubernatorial primary in Nebraska, but his West Virginia pick wins

A worsening baby formula shortage worries families across the country. Janet Shamlian spoke to Texas parents facing the crisis firsthand

