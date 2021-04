Parents shift focus to football abdominal injuries Three high school football players died from game-related injuries last month alone, and 16 have died since 2013. With the focus on concussions and discouraging helmet-to-helmet hits, tackling is often lower on the body, from the shoulders to the knees -- and that opens up a different, potentially fatal worry. Mark Strassmann spoke to one couple who lost their 15-year-old son in 2008, when a hit caused his liver to rupture.