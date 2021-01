Parents of the teen who Miya Ponsetto falsely accused say her arrest is the first step for justice The parents of a 14-year-old, who was falsely accused of taking Miya Ponsetto's phone and then physically attacked by her, sit down with "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Ponsetto now faces a slew of charges including attempted assault. Keyon Harrold Sr. and Kat Rodriguez discuss how their son is coping with the traumatic incident and what they think of Ponsetto's arrest.