Parents of surrogate babies battle to meet their newborns, trapped by the fighting in Ukraine Ukraine is a global leader in surrogacy, but when the war broke out it became too dangerous for their biological parents to come get their newborn children. CBS News’ senior foreign correspondent Charlie D'Agata speaks with Heka and Gerhard Gottschalk from Germany, who decided the risks of traveling into a war zone outweighed the risks of leaving their infant son, Leonard, in one.