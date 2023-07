Parents of migrant girl who died in Border Patrol custody say they begged for ambulance Officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection are admitting the agency failed to protect an 8-year-old girl who died in CBP custody in May. On Tuesday, an independent federal court monitor called Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez's death "preventable." The girl's parents told CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano about their struggle to get help before the child's death.