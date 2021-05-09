Live

Watch CBSN Live

Parents of girl who killed herself to sue school

Rosalie Avila hung herself in her bedroom last month and the 13-year-old's father says bullying is to blame. On Monday, her parents announced they intend to file a wrongful death lawsuit against the Yucaipa-Calimesa School District.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.