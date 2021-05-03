Live

Parents of Charlie Gard drop legal case

The parents of the terminally-ill baby Charlie Gard have decided to drop their legal battle. They say that time has "run out" for the child to get an experimental treatment. Jane Ferguson joins CBSN from London with more on the heartbreaking story.
