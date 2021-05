Parents of American killed in Greece remember "energetic, fun-loving" son The parents of Bakari Henderson, the young American beaten to death in Greece, are speaking for the first time in an interview you'll see only on "CBS This Morning." The 22-year-old died last month on the island of Zakynthos after a mob chased him out of a bar and surrounded him on the street. Gayle King spoke to his parents, Jill and Phil, at their home in Austin, Texas.