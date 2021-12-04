Parents of alleged Michigan school shooter plead not guilty to involuntary manslaughter James and Jennifer Crumbley pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter on Saturday. They are charged in connection to Tuesday's high school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, which killed four students and wounded seven others. Their son, the suspect in the shooting, faces two dozen charges himself. CBS News' Michael George reports, and CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson joins CBSN with analysis.