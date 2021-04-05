Live

Parched California experiences rash of wildfires

Work to prevent wildfires in drought-stricken California is more urgent than ever. As John Blackstone reports, 400 campers and residents had to be evacuated when an 11,000-acre wildfire broke out east of Los Angeles.
