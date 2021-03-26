Live

Watch CBSN Live

Paralyzed man accompanies bride down the aisle

Groom Matt Ficarra stole the spotlight at his wedding. The 30-year-old was paralyzed from the waist down in a boating accident more than three years ago, but was able to walk his bride down the aisle using a exoskeleton. Norah O'Donnell reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.