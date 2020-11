Panel on global health and immunization 2020 Reykjavík Global Forum – Women Leaders held a discussion on immunization and global health progress. The speakers were: Julie Gerberding, EVP and chief patient officer at MSD; Aminata Touré, former prime minister of Senegal; Kolinda Grabar Kitarović, former president of Croatia. Claudia Romo Edelman, founder of We Are All Human Foundation, chaired the discussion.